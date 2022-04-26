Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a third Bossier City man for possessing multiple

pornographic child sexual abuse images. This arrest comes after his dad and twin brother’s arrest for felony

sexual abuse charges involving juveniles and for possessing multiple pornographic child sexual abuse images.



Michael D. Hinton, 41, of the 6200 block of Hollyhock Lane in Bossier City, was arrested on April 25,

for possessing child sexual abuse images and or distributing sexual abuse involving animals. After detectives

obtained and executed a search warrant during their initial investigation of Lester Cheveallier’s residence on

March 11, they performed a forensic examination of a shared computer in the home. That investigation revealed

that Clayton had also downloaded child pornography and sexual abuse involving animals. He was arrested and

charged with 150 counts of Pornography involving Juveniles and eight counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.



He was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a bond set for $1,700,000.00.



Stemming from his original arrest, Lester Cheveallier’s charges have been upgraded after a more thorough forensic examination of his computer. He now has 343 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and one count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal. His bond is now set at $3,865,000.00. He is currently housed in the Bossier Max.



After his original arrest, detectives have also upgraded Clayton D. Hinton’s charges to 56 counts of

Pornography Involving Juveniles and one count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal. His bond is now set at

$610,000.00, and he is also housed at the Bossier Max.



This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively

investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the

latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against

children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.