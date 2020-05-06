Another ‘new normal’

Local restaurants navigate updated rules for patrons, outside dining

Louisiana has been allowed to offer only takeout and delivery food since March 21 under an order by Gov. John Bel Edwards. But starting May 1, restaurants are now also allowed to seat people outside, though without waiter service at the tables.

Co-Owner of Flying Heart Brewery, Ben Pattillo, says this small change has him, his staff and other local restaurants excited.

Daq’s Wings & Grill on Old Minden Road announced they were offering outside dining with signs, while thanking the community for support.

“We’re super excited. It is a little different because we aren’t serving our customers. But people just seem to be super excited to get out,” Pattillio said. “Before customers started to arrive today, we went and measured the distance between each table. And we added some more tables. We want to make sure we are sticking to the proper guidelines. Again we were blessed to have our customers. Thank you for supporting us and other local businesses. This is a hard time, but we will get through this.”

Even though Louisiana has not yet reached Phase 1, Bossier Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lisa Johnson said the the process for reopening the economy is multi-phased.

“This is just the first step in the process of reopening businesses. We know that people are ready to get back to work, shopping and other activities in a responsible manner. Until there is a vaccine, we strongly encourage businesses to stay on top of CDC guidelines on cleaning and disinfecting as well as asking patrons and employees to practice social distancing, ” said Johnson.

Gov. Edwards extended the Stay at Home Order until May 15 to give all of us a little more time to slow the spread of the coronavirus so that we can begin to enter Phase 1.