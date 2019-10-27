Anthony Odell Holley

Elm Grove, LA – A memorial service to celebrate the life of Anthony Odell Holley, 76, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Greg Davis. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Anthony was born on April 22, 1943 and passed away on October 25, 2019, at his home in Elm Grove, LA. After retiring as County Supervisor for the Farmers Home Administration, Anthony went to work for B & J Flooring. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. Anthony was a wonderful father and will be deeply missed!

Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lazelle Holley; and his brother, Witt Foster. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Andrea Holley and her fiance’, William Eubanks; and his former wife and mother of his child, Vicky Birtcher.

The family would like to thank the staff of Nightingale Hospice with a special thank you to Imogene. We also want to thank Jackie Martin for going above and beyond in our time of need.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.