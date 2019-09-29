Anthony R. Mosery

Bossier City, LA – Anthony “Tony” Richard Mosery was called to his heavenly home on September 21st, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by family, friends and co-workers that Tony had touched throughout his very memorable life.

Tony was born on August 28th, 1956 to Richard James Mosery and Marguerite Matilda (Levering) Mosery in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. Tony has always remained close with his many siblings: Mary (Mosery) Fontenot, Greg Mosery, Christine (Mosery) Adams, Debra (Mosery) Faley, and Susan Mosery. Tony was a graduate of the Bossier High School class of 1974. After high school, Tony served in the military for thirty years, retiring from the Air Force Reserves in 2013.

Tony was a man of integrity and led his life as an example of God’s word. He was an avid worker and after retirement, worked at Home Depot in the garden center where he found so much fulfillment. Tony had a contagious smile and a friendly, welcoming spirit. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, cooking, and hosting dinners at his home.

Although Tony’s life was cut short, he has a powerful legacy that will be passed on for generations to come. Tony is survived by his loving wife, Jeanine (Burns) Mosery; son, Benjamin Mosery; daughters, Ann (Burns) Thompson and Hannah (Mosery) Newell, and his grand-daughter, Kate Thompson.

Services were held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana. Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 24 from 5pm to 7pm, and the Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, September 25 at 3pm, with Pastor Michael “Dusty” Small presiding. A graveside, military service followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Gateway Church Missions 8925 Youree Dr Shreveport, LA 71115