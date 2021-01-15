Appeals court overturns Bossier City man’s 2016 manslaughter conviction

Patrick Newton Harris, 44, was sentenced to 39 years in prison at hard labor in August 2019.

Harris was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of his one-time friend and co-worker William Christopher “Chris” Flowers in March 2016 in Madison Place subdivision in south Bossier City.

Harris claimed he shot Flowers in self-defense.

On Wednesday the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal concluded, “…we conclude the evidence was insufficient for a rational trier of fact to have found beyond a reasonable doubt that the homicide was not committed by Patrick in self-defense, and therefore, reverse his conviction.”

“The evidence presented at trial established beyond any reasonable doubt that Patrick reasonably believed that he was in imminent danger of losing his life or receiving great bodily harm that night in his yard and that shooting Flowers was necessary to save himself from that danger. We, therefore, conclude that he acted in self-defense,” the ruling states.