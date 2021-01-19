Application Period Now Open for Entry Level Police Officer Civil Service Test Deadline January 27, 2021

The Bossier City Police Department is now accepting applications for the entry level police officer civil service test.

Interested applicants must apply with the Bossier City Police Department and the Louisiana Office of State Examiner.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



Bossier City Police Department applications may be picked up and turned in at the Bossier City Police Department administrative offices on the second floor at 620 Benton Road between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. BCPD applications can also be downloaded from https://www.bossiercity.org/362/Career-Opportunities.

Louisiana Office of State Examiner applications can be accessed online at https://ose.louisiana.gov/. More information, including testing dates, a study guide, and applicant requirements, can be found at the following links on the Louisiana Office of State Examiner’s website.



https://ose.louisiana.gov/event/2179/

https://ose.louisiana.gov/jurisdictions/entry-level-police-officer/



Questions regarding the testing process should be directed to Mrs. Karen Maxwell at 741-8621.