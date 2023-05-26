APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS FOR FY2023-2024 HISTORIC PRESERVATION AND CERTIFIED LOCAL GOVERNMENT GRANTS

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation announce the opening of the application period for Historic Preservation and Certified Local Government Grants for fiscal year 2023-2024. Funding for the grants is provided through the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service. Applications will be accepted until June 16, 2023, at 5:00 PM (CST) and can be found on the Division of Historic Preservation’s grants webpage.

“One of Louisiana’s greatest assets is our rich culture and heritage. The rich array of buildings, structures, archaeological sites, historic landscapes, and traditional cultural properties found across our state most certainly reflects the uniqueness of our culture. That culture is a strong economic engine for Louisiana, providing a driving force in attracting visitors to our state. We must work to preserve this uniqueness for future generations,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The Division of Historic Preservation will give special priority to projects that emphasize education and public knowledge of historic preservation. Examples of educational projects aligning with State Historic Preservation Office goals outlined in the 2017-2025 comprehensive plan, First We Make a Roux: Ingredients for Preservation Partnerships in Louisiana, include:

Developing a series of training courses about historic styles, forms, and features

Developing a series of workshops about the proper care for building features

Developing seminars about specific preservation matters (ethnic groups, landscapes, etc.)

Developing trainings on how to correctly research and survey historic resources

While priority will be given to educational projects, all proposals relating to ongoing state- and federally-mandated programs and initiatives outlined in the comprehensive plan, First We Make a Roux: Ingredients for Preservation Partnerships in Louisiana, will be considered. The 2017-2025 plan infuses the necessary elements and goals to promote historic preservation and archaeology to the public and private sector.

Grant awards generally are between $3,000 and $80,000. The grant period of performance is from October 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024. Funding is contingent upon LASHPO’s annual appropriation from the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund and State General Fund appropriations. Grant funds must be matched by non-federal monies on at least a 60/40 basis. Additionally, grant funds are distributed on a reimbursable basis only once the necessary billing documentation is received.

The Division of Historic Preservation will review all grant applications in July, notifying grant recipients of awards by July 31, 2023.