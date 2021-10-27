APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS FOR LOUISIANA ATTRACTIONS SUPPORT GRANT PROGRAM

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism today announced the opening of the application period for the Louisiana Attractions Support Grant (LASG) program. The LASG program grants up to $20,000 to Louisiana-based tourism attractions to enhance visitor experience and/or promote and attract visitors. The LASG program seeks to support entities that may not receive, or be eligible for, Tourism Revival Program funds granted to, or administered by, cities and parishes, or who fall outside the scope and eligibility criteria of other grant programs offered by the Office of Tourism – the Cooperative Marking Grant Program and Competitive Grant Program for Marketing.

The purposes and objectives of the LASG program are to provide targeted assistance for existing, Louisiana-based tourism attractions to enhance the visitor experience at the attractions and/or promote and attract visitors.

Applications must be postmarked by Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

“The last 18 months have been a challenge for the tourism industry, not just in Louisiana but nationwide. As travel starts picking up again, we need to make sure we do not just crawl back in. Louisiana must be top of mind as a travel destination for people,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Getting back open is only half of the equation. We need to ensure the visitor experience is one that will Feed Your Soul. That’s what we are working with our partners statewide to do, create those experiences that showcase the unique culture and diverse heritage of Louisiana and the ‘joie de vivre’ the people of this state have.”

About the Louisiana Attractions Support Grant

With funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Louisiana Division of Administration developed the Tourism Revival Program. The Appropriations Act of 2021 – Act 119 of the 2021 Regular Session – included an appropriation from the Louisiana Tourism Revival Fund for the LOT marketing program. The LOT has allocated $1,000,000 of that appropriation to the LASG Program.

Applicants meeting eligibility criteria can apply for a $20,000 maximum award, allocating $4,000 of that funding to the mandatory placement of the official Louisiana: Feed Your Soul logo on the homepage of the attraction’s website. The LOT will review applications as they are received, and award notifications sent as applicants are approved. In the event grant funds exhaust before the application period closes on March 1, 2022, the Louisiana Office of Tourism will post a notification on the Louisiana Office of Tourism Industry Partners webpage. All expenses must be incurred under the terms of the grant agreement no later than June 30, 2023.

Submitting an application does not guarantee funding. The Louisiana Office of Tourism will evaluate only those applications that are complete and timely received to determine whether the applicant’s proposed expenses meet eligibility requirements.

The projects/initiatives listed under the applicant’s “Proposed Scope of Work” should be designed to produce specific, quantifiable results including, but not limited to, increased visitation.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism may award grants for less than the amount requested depending on the number of applications received, appropriateness of “Scope of Work,” and total amount of funds available.

Eligible use of funds/Qualifying expenses

Logo placement on the attraction’s website has a value of $4,000 toward the total grant maximum of $20,000. Remaining funds may be used for the reimbursement of certain costs associated with marketing and promotion of the attraction, including media placement; media production/videography/photography services; licensing/artists’ fees; printing of collateral/promotional materials; certain exhibit expenses; on-site signage; and registration fees to attend travel-related trade/consumer shows/events. LASG funds may not be used to reimburse expenses paid by the Grantee with federal or state grant dollars.

Ineligible use of funds includes but is not limited to:

Reimbursement for previously incurred expenses and/or retroactive projects. All expenses must be incurred during the term of the grant agreement.

Agency time (e.g., contracted advertising, public relations, digital marketing agency hourly fees)

Retainer fees

Hosting fees for a website

Operating and administrative costs, including salaries, postage, telephone expenses, office supplies, travel, alcohol, food, beverages, lodging, and entertainment for personnel and volunteers of organizations

Building rent, construction, or maintenance

Ongoing market research initiatives

Items for resale or promotional items, including gift cards

Entertainment, trophies, or prize money

Grant writing/grant management costs

How to Apply

Application packets must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Packets can be submitted via email to Lindsey Schmitt at LSchmitt@crt.la.gov or faxed to 225-342-1051, Attn: Lindsey Schmitt by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Applications sent via USPS should be mailed to:

Louisiana Office of Tourism

LASG Program/Attn: Lindsey Schmitt

P.O. Box 94291

Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9291

Applications sent via courier should be delivered to:

Louisiana Office of Tourism

LASG Program/Attn: Lindsey Schmitt

1051 N. Third St., Room 251

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

A link to the Louisiana Attractions Support Grant Program guidelines and application can be found on the Louisiana Office of Tourism Industry Partners webpage.