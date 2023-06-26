Home News-Free Applications Being Received for BPSB District 4 Vacancy

Applications Being Received for BPSB District 4 Vacancy

BPT Staff
Bossier Parish School Board is accepting applications until 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023 to fill the District 4 seat, which has been declared vacant.

Individuals interested in being appointed to fill the vacant School Board seat must reside in District 4 and meet all qualifications for seeking office. In accordance with La. R.S. 17:52, to qualify as a member of a school board a person must:

*Read and write the English language;
*Be at least eighteen (18) years old;
*Have resided in the state for the preceding two (2) years; and
*Have resided in the district for at least one (1) year.

Applicants can submit their resumes to the Bossier Parish School Board, P.O. Box 2000, Benton, LA
71006-2000.

The School Board will call a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City to interview potential candidates and appoint a replacement.

Because the unexpired portion exceeds one year, the Bossier Parish School Board will also pass a resolution calling for a special election. Any person the Board appoints to fill the vacant District 4 seat will be eligible to run for the permanent position in the primary election on October 14, 2023 and, if necessary, the general election on November 18, 2023.

BPT Staff

