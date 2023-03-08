Applications for 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy accepted until March 19th

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington would like to encourage area students to apply for the

Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The academy will be held on the

campus of Tulane University in New Orleans from June 25th through June 30th.



The program is being hosted by the New Orleans FBI Field Office, Tulane University

Police Department and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates.



The academy is designed to give youth an inside look at today’s law enforcement through

exposure to various local, state and federal agencies and practices.



Classroom training and exercises include topics such as:

• Investigative Forensics

• Use of cyber technology techniques for combating violent crime

• Counterintelligence

• Gang awareness

• Civil Rights

• Cyber crimes

• Narcotics and harmful drugs



Applicants must be between the ages of 15-17 and meet certain criteria to be selected for

the program. The criteria and application can be found at LouisianaFLEYA@fbi.gov.