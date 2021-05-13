Applications for City Pool Lifeguards Now Being Accepted

The Bossier City Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for lifeguards to staff the city’s two public swimming pools this summer.



Applicants can sign up at the Bossier City Parks and Recreation office in the Public Service Complex at 3223 Old Shed Road. Those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible in order to ensure the pools will be fully staffed by opening day which is scheduled for May 29, 2021. All applicants must be at least 15 years old and Red Cross certified. Bossier City Parks and Recreation will be offering such a course this Saturday, May 15, 2021. For more information call the BPAR office at (318) 741-8450.