Applications Open to Host Free Reading Programs for Families

Organizations interested in bringing a free family engagement and reading program to their community are invited to apply to host a Prime Time reading program in the fall.

Applications will be accepted from organizations throughout Louisiana from March 15 until April 17 at www.primetimefamily.org.

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ Prime Time reading programs are designed to promote both literacy and family engagement. Each session begins with a storyteller reading a carefully chosen, award-winning children’s book. Families are then engaged in discussion around the themes found in the book. Preschool programs also involve age-appropriate hands-on activities. Organizations can choose to host a Prime Time Family Reading program for families with children ages 6 to 10 or a Prime Time Preschool Reading program for families with children ages 3 to 5.

“What makes Prime Time programs unique are that the books are just the beginning,” said Miranda Restovic, president and executive director of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and Prime Time, Inc. “Each session has a scholar who prompts families to engage in enriching discussions around the topics found in the books, and it’s always interesting to see the insight that children bring to these conversations.”

Organizations whose applications are approved will host the 90-minute sessions once a week for six weeks. Prime Time programs take place at no cost to host organizations or participating families. Each partner site will receive a $1,000 site support stipend and a set of the children’s books used during the program, and participating families will keep all books for their personal home libraries.

Prime Time accepts applications from community organizations such as schools, libraries, museums, service organizations, and other community-based agencies that possess a valid EIN#. Training for selected programs will be provided in July.

“Our timeline for fall 2023 Prime Time reading programs allows educators to apply and receive notification of awards before the end of the school year, setting up them and the families they work with for success in the coming year,” LEH Vice President of Education Programs Shelley Stocker said. “Prime Time is an approved Louisiana Department of Education vendor, addressing the state’s literacy goals for family engagement, and is the only family engagement literacy program with over 30 years of proven success in Louisiana. Prime Time programming creates a joyful space for families and educators to enjoy high-quality children’s literacy together with a shared meal and discussion centered on humanities themes explored through open-ended questions.”

Prime Time’s fall programs are made possible by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Shell, Entergy Charitable Foundation, , the Grayson Foundation, Citgo, and the Zemurray Foundation.

For more information about Prime Time reading programs, visit www.primetimefamily.org or email primetime@leh.org.