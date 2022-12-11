Arceneaux wins race for Shreveport mayor

Randy Brown, Bossier Press-Tribune



The highly contested race to determine who will be the next mayor of Shreveport has come to an end. After the election results were tallied from the Saturday December 10, 2022 runoff election, Republican Tom Aeceneaux came out on top. In the runoff election, Arceneaux received 56% of the vote compared to Democratic opponent Gregory Tarver’s 44% of the vote. Unofficial voter turnout for the race was 30.2%. Arcenaux will take the reins as Shreveport mayor later on this month taking over from Shreveport’s current mayor, Adrian Perkins.



Arceneaux, a long time Shreveport attorney, will become Shreveport’s first Republican mayor in over 20 years. In addition to his law practice, he served on the Shreveport City Council representing District C from 1982 to 1990. Tarver, a long time Shreveport businessman, has a long political and public service history including terms of service on: the Caddo Parish Police Jury representing District 5 from 1975 to 1978, the Shreveport City Council (1978 – 1984) and two stints in the Louisiana State Senate representing District 39 (1984 – 2004 and 2012 – present (current term expires in January of 2024/term limited)).



There were also three runoff elections for seats on the Shreveport City Council on Saturday’s ballot. In the District B race, Democrats Gary Brooks and Mavice Hughes Thigpen squared off with Brooks receiving 57% of the vote compared to Thigpen’s 43% of the vote. In the District E race, Democrat Alan Jackson and Republican Tony Nations faced off with Jackson receiving 53% of the vote and Nations receiving 47% of the vote. In the District G race, Democrat Ursula Bowman went head to head with Democrat Derrick Henderson with Bowman receiving 56% of the vote compared to Henderson’s 44% of the vote.



Saturday’s ballot also contained three statewide constitutional amendments. Amendment No. 1 required United States citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana. This amendment passed by a margin of 73% to 27%. Amendment No. 2 required State Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission. This amendment passed by a margin of 71% to 29%. Amendment No. 3 required State Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission. This amendment passed by a margin of 72% to 28%. Statewide turnout for the constitutional amendments on Saturday’s ballot was unofficially reported at 14%.

