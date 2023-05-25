Archery: Benton Middle’s Charli Long wins NASP Eastern Nationals IBO 3D Championship

By Trey Iles, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Charli Long of Benton Middle School was the overall female champion in the National Archery in Schools Program Eastern Nationals IBO 3D Tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this month.

Long, an eighth grader who shot a 298 score to win, led her school to the IBO 3D middle school national championship with her performance.

Long and Benton Middle School are part of the Archery in Louisiana Schools program, administered by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.

Brooks Beaty of Calvary Baptist won the inaugural IBO Genesis Indoor Elementary World Championship.

In addition to winning the 3D title, Long also won the girls middle school division bullseye completion with a 296 score and led her school to fourth place in the middle school division. Long was fourth overall in the bullseye nationals. Jewel Blakey of Calvary Baptist was second in the middle school girl’s division with a 294 score. Savannah O’Donohue from Benton Middle was fourth (293) and Zoe Bayne from Haughton Middle was eighth (292). Louisiana had four of the top 10 females in the middle school division.

Benton Intermediate School finished second in the elementary division and J.I. Barron Elementary was seventh. Brooks Beaty from Calvary Baptist was second in the elementary boys (289) and Om Ganapathy from Benton Intermediate was eighth (282).

In the IBO 3D competition, Hayden Constance from Tioga Junior High finished second in the middle school boy’s division (295). Bayne was second in the middle school girl’s division (295), Blakey seventh (290) and O’Donohue 10th (287).

Benton Intermediate School was seventh in the IBO 3D division. Beaty was runner-up in elementary boys (284) and Colbie McPhearson from Calvary Baptist was fourth in elementary girls (277).

Airline High School, competing in the Western Nationals in Sandy, Utah, finished fourth in the high school division in bullseye and seventh in the IBO 3D.

Several Louisiana archers were named to the Academic All-American Team, including Beaty, Ganapathy, Long, Blakey, O’Donohue, Bayne, Parker Elston of Benton Intermediate and Aaryav Joshi of Benton Intermediate.

A total of 64 schools and 1,451 student archers competed in the ALAS State Bullseye Tournament, held in Shreveport in April. A total of $23,000 in scholarships were awarded during the event.

Airline won the state high school division, Benton Middle the middle school division and Benton Intermediate the elementary division.

Luke Ward was the male high school champion (293) and Emily Waits of Northwood the female winner (290).

Peyton Lewis won the middle school boys competition (290) and Bayne the female title (291).

And Gage Spears from J.I. Barron was the elementary boys champ (284) and Julia Collins from J.I. Barron the girl’s winner (273).

ALAS is part of NASP, which introduces students in grades 4 through 12 to international target-style archery. The program is designed to be taught as part of the school’s curriculum, such as in the school’s physical education program. Many schools involved in ALAS also develop after school programs and archery clubs.

For program information or to get archery started at your school, contact Chad Moore at 318-230-4352 or cmoore@wlf.la.gov.