Archery Coach Hits the BullsEye, Wins Gold Star

By: Sonja Bailes – Bossier Schools Public Relations Liaison

Suzanne Hill hit the bullseye when she entered the teaching arena. Actually, it was the other way around.

After being a stay at home mom for over 13 years, Hill decided to return to the workforce, but wanted a job that enabled her to spend as much time as possible with her family. She credits Jason Rowland, principal at the time of Airline High School, for taking a chance and hiring her to work in special education. Fast forward to today and Hill is the physical education teacher and archery coach at Benton Intermediate, where she is winning!

“When the opportunity arose for me to teach Health and PE, I knew that I was exactly where God wanted me and I have never looked back,” Hill professed. “The amount of money I could make in other fields does not compare to the rewards of being a part of my students’ lives.”

Hill is one of those people who gives 110-percent everyday, which does not go unnoticed, whether it is PE class, archery practice or on duty.

“Coach Hill has energy that is unmatched!” exclaimed Candace Guice. “From dancing in morning car line to early morning and after school archery practices, she always has a smile on her face! She goes above and beyond to help when a need arises, without expecting anything in return. If you’re having a bad day, a few minutes and a quick convo with Coach Hill is sure to turn it around.”

Marla Rowland echoed those sentiments, adding “Suzanne is a bright light at BIS. There is nothing she won’t do to encourage and motivate her students to be their best selves, whether in PE or those on the archery team. Coach Hill does a marvelous job representing our school in every venture. This woman, with a family of her own, gets to school early and stays late for students on the archery team to practice their skills. She is so caring about students, aside from the relationship she forms with them in PE or as being the archery coach. Every student should be so fortunate to have a Coach Hill in their lives.”

Hill does not bat an eye arriving at school early, staying late or being there on weekends for her archery team to practice. She is the first to admit she is competitive and it is her belief that kids deserve the best opportunity to excel and if they are not equipped for success, that falls on her.

“These kids love archery and as surprising as it seems, they love the early morning shoot times,” Hill said. “If they are willing to wake up extra early on a school day, then I will be here to open the doors.”

Their hard work shows, too. The Tigers posted an impressive second place finish in the 2022 National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) Open/Championship Bullseye tournament and third place ranking in the 3D tournament.

Surprisingly, before coaching archery, Hill had never shot a bow. She has since fallen in love with the sport.

“Archery is a great lifelong sport for everyone, regardless of athletic ability, so I formed an elementary team (at her previous school),” she explained. “I started from scratch by writing grants and Donors Choose projects to get the needed equipment and within three years, we were able to win the World Championship.”

It is not the wins Hill places the most value, though. It is something much more.

“The most gratifying part of my job as PE Coach is the relationships I get to build with students,” Hill reflected. “Every student on campus comes to PE and it is the time where they can laugh and play games. Watching these kiddos cut loose, exercise and learn the value of teamwork makes me smile!”

It is no wonder Suzanne Hill is the newest Gold Star recipient. She is golden from the inside out. It was Bossier Schools that hit the bullseye when she became part of the district family.

