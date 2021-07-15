Arden Dale Hurdle

Arden Dale Hurdle of Benton, LA entered into rest July 10, 2021. He was born October 23, 1947 to James and Flavle Hurdle.



Mr. Hurdle spent his career as a machinist. One of his achievements during his career was the Silver Snoopy Award from Brewster Shaw for his contribution to the Space Shuttle Program. Upon retirement, he loved working on tractors, riding motorcycles and sitting outdoors admiring wildlife.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Betty. Survivors include his daughter, Pam of New Mexico; three grandchildren, Justin Wallace and wife Courtney, Tamara Hurdle, and Mandy Hooten; three great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Taylor; brother, Ralph Hurdle; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services were held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment followed in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation was held on Wednesday evening, July 14, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., also at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.



