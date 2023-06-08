ARE VERMIN INVADING YOUR LANDSCAPE? LEARN WHAT YOU CAN DO

A free workshop discussing pests that

invade your landscape will be offered on June 26, 2023, at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s

Complex in Bossier City, Louisiana. Wildlife biologist and author David Moreland will

discuss common backyard pests and control methods. Moreland is a retired wildlife

biologist with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He served as State

Deer Biologist for 13 years and as Chief of the Wildlife Division for three years. He is a

regular contributor for the Louisiana Sportsman magazine.



There is no charge to attend this workshop, but because space is limited and

food will be served, pre-registration is requested. To pre-register or for more

information on the workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact

information and the name of the workshop.



The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Complex is located at 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier

City, Louisiana. On June 26, 2023, on-site registration/sign-in will begin at the complex

with refreshments at 5:15 p.m. The workshop presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. and

conclude at 7:30 p.m. Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing reasonable

accommodations or who have questions about physical access may contact Trailblazer

RC&D at (318) 255-3554 or ceo@trailblazer.org prior to the meeting or event.



This presentation is hosted by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation

Service and Trailblazer RC&D. Free registration for this presentation is made possible

by the support of Drax; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters; Burnham Construction;

the LSU AgCenter; the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer

RC&D. Contact Trailblazer RC&D regarding event sponsorship opportunities at (318)

237-8350.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership,

coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage

strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.