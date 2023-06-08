ARE VERMIN INVADING YOUR LANDSCAPE? LEARN WHAT YOU CAN DO

A free workshop discussing pests that
invade your landscape will be offered on June 26, 2023, at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s
Complex in Bossier City, Louisiana. Wildlife biologist and author David Moreland will
discuss common backyard pests and control methods. Moreland is a retired wildlife
biologist with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. He served as State
Deer Biologist for 13 years and as Chief of the Wildlife Division for three years. He is a
regular contributor for the Louisiana Sportsman magazine.
There is no charge to attend this workshop, but because space is limited and
food will be served, pre-registration is requested. To pre-register or for more
information on the workshop, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact
information and the name of the workshop.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Complex is located at 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier
City, Louisiana. On June 26, 2023, on-site registration/sign-in will begin at the complex
with refreshments at 5:15 p.m. The workshop presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. and
conclude at 7:30 p.m. Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing reasonable
accommodations or who have questions about physical access may contact Trailblazer
RC&D at (318) 255-3554 or ceo@trailblazer.org prior to the meeting or event.
This presentation is hosted by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation
Service and Trailblazer RC&D. Free registration for this presentation is made possible
by the support of Drax; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters; Burnham Construction;
the LSU AgCenter; the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer
RC&D. Contact Trailblazer RC&D regarding event sponsorship opportunities at (318)
237-8350.
Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership,
coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage
strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.