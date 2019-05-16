Are you a veteran needing a job?

Bossier Chamber hosting a job fair next week with more than 80 vendors

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce will host a Veterans Job and Resource Fair May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center,

Sponsored by Bossier Parish Community College with partners Goodwill, City of Bossier City and Louisiana Workforce Commission, the fair is open to the public from noon to 2 p.m.

This is considered the premier veteran hiring event in the region. The goal is to improve the unemployment rate of our veterans in the Ark-La-Tex. There will be over 80 vendors present.

On-the-spot interviews and hiring is encouraged. The event is free to attend.

For a list of participating businesses, you can view or download this list.