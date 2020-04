Area storm damage photos from AEP/Swepco

Area storm damage photos from the Easter storms that hit the Ark-La-Tex on Sunday morning April 12, 2020. Photos courtesy of: Karen E. Wissing, Communications Consult SR, AEP/Swepco.

Trees down in Haughton

Power lines down in Benton mobile home park

Power lines down at Benton Place Apartments

Trees down in Shreveport

Destruction on Louisiana Highway 5 near Mansfield

Power lines down on Louisiana Highway 5 near Mansfield

Home damage and downed power lines on Louisiana Highway 5 near Mansfield