Ark-La-Tex Dermatology to Conduct Free Skin Cancer Screenings on Melanoma Monday

Dermatologists at Ark-La-Tex Dermatology, part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network, will offer free skin cancer screenings on Melanoma Monday, May 3, as part of Melanoma Awareness Month. Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, can be effectively treated when identified at an early stage.



The screenings will be conducted by Josephine Futrell, MD, PhD, Sarah Baker, MD, Sarah Glorioso, MD, and Elizabeth Clemons, MD, members of the American Academy of Dermatology, the professional organization that promotes Melanoma Monday. Each brief screening includes a visual check.



Shreveport screenings will be conducted in the Shreveport office, 1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 160, from 8 a.m. to noon with Dr. Glorioso and from 1 to 5 p.m. with Dr. Clemons.



Bossier screenings will be conducted in Ark-La-Tex Dermatology’s Bossier City office, 2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 400, from 8 a.m. to noon with Dr. Futrell and from 1 to 5 p.m. with Dr. Baker.



Registration for the screening is available online at wkhs.com under “Classes and Events” or by calling the Willis-Knighton Community Education helpline at (318) 212-8225.