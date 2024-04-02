Ark-La-Tex Dermatology to Conduct Free Skin Cancer Screenings on Melanoma Monday

Dermatologists at Ark-La-Tex Dermatology, part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network, will offer free skin

cancer screenings on Melanoma Monday, May 6, as part of Melanoma Awareness Month. Melanoma, the

deadliest form of skin cancer, can be effectively treated when identified at an early stage.



The screenings will be conducted by Josephine Futrell, MD, PhD, Sarah Baker, MD, Sarah Glorioso, MD, and

Elizabeth Clemons, MD, members of the American Academy of Dermatology, the professional organization

that promotes Melanoma Monday. Each brief screening includes a visual check.



Bossier screenings will be conducted in Ark-La-Tex Dermatology’s Bossier City office, 2300 Hospital Drive, Suite

400, from 8 a.m. to noon with Dr. Futrell and from 1 to 4 p.m. with Dr. Baker.



Shreveport screenings will be conducted in the Shreveport office, 1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite

160, from 8 a.m. to noon with Dr. Glorioso and from 1 to 4 p.m. with Dr. Clemons.



Registration for the screening is available online at https://wkhs.co/Melanoma-Monday-2024 or by calling 318-212-

9547.