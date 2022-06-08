Ark-La-Tex High Schools Earn Scholarships for Successful Blood Drives

Several Ark-La-Tex high schools are being recognized for their commitment to saving

lives.



In May, LifeShare Blood Center presented Saline, Castor, North DeSoto, Logansport, Ringgold, and Red River

High Schools with over with a $1,900.00 in educational scholarships. The awards come after these schools

collected over 190 units of life-saving blood during the 2021-2022 school year.



Since it’s inception, students at Ark-La-Tex area schools have donated over 2,000 units of blood, and have

been awarded over $20,000 in educational scholarships!



Each year, LifeShare awards more than $40,000 in scholarships to schools in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas

that encourages students and educators to roll up their sleeves to help patients in local hospitals. “The impact

high school student donors have on supplying blood to our hospitals is enormous. We are thankful to our

schools for their support in stabilizing the blood supply now, and in years to come, by shaping these young

adults into lifetime donors,” says LifeShare Regional Director, Dianna Smathers.



Young donors are also being asked to give. Teenagers can begin donating blood once they turn 16-years-old

and can donate as often as every 56 days. The number of young donors has dramatically decreased since the

outbreak of COVID-19.



More information about donor eligibility and upcoming blood drives can be found at www.lifeshare.org.



LifeShare continues to practice social distancing at all blood drives, including additional space between donor

beds, enhanced and more frequent cleanings, and the use of masks by all staff working with donors.