Bossier City Police are currently working an armed robbery at the Wendy’s restaurant located in the 2100 block of Old Minden Rd.

At approximately 10:45am, BCPD responded to to the location in reference to a reported armed robbery.

Employees told detectives that a black male entered the building from a back door and produced a handgun. He was able to get an unknown amount of money, and fled from the restaurant on foot.

No one was injured.

BCPD officers are currently searching for the suspect.