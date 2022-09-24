Armed Robbery-Home Invasion Suspect Sought

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying

a suspect wanted in connection to a crime that happened on September 22.



Bossier City Police detectives are looking for a black male they believe may be involved

or may have information related to an armed robbery and a home invasion in the 2600 block of

Benton Rd, in Bossier City.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers or call Bossier

City Police Department Violent Crimes Division.



Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a

cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto

www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected

mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips”

mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.

ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!