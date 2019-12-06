Armed robbery suspects caught by Bossier City Police after car, foot chase

Bossier City Police apprehended two suspects Thursday night in the armed robbery of a Little Caesars on E. Texas Street.

At approximately 9:08 p.m., officers responded to the armed robbery of restaurant in the 2300 block of E. Texas Street. Officers converged on the area and located the suspect vehicle near the Benton Spur and Old Minden Road.

After a brief pursuit, one suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was taken into custody by a K-9 team on Delhi Street. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old from Shreveport.

A short time later, officers apprehended a second suspect identified as Joshua Polan Pack, 28, of Shreveport.

Both suspects are charged with armed robbery with the use of a firearm. During the investigation, officers recovered over $1,000 in cash that was stolen from the business along with other evidence.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.