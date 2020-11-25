Armed Robbery Task Force Deploys for Holiday Shopping Season

The Bossier City Police Department will deploy its Armed Robbery Task Force again this year at businesses and shopping centers throughout the holiday shopping season to help deter business armed robberies and other crimes that have the potential to increase during this time of year. Beginning Black Friday and continuing through December 31, 2020, there will be an increase in law enforcement presence at and around shopping locations throughout Bossier City.

Overtime expenses to fund the task force are covered in part by a grant from the United States Justice Department. The Bossier City Police Department has utilized its Armed Robbery Task Force each year during the holiday shopping season since 1987.