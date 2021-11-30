On Friday, November 26, 2021, the Bossier City Police Department began this year’s Armed Robbery Task Force. This operation is designed to deter armed robberies of businesses and individuals during the holiday season. The Task Force consists of marked and unmarked units patrolling businesses and high traffic areas along with other techniques intended to deter robberies from being committed. The unit is also designed to respond rapidly if a robbery should occur. The officers assigned specifically to this detail are supplemental to standard patrol staffing. The Task Force is funded each year through a grant from the United States Justice Department.