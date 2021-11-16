On November 14, 2021 at approximately 0300 hours, Bossier City Police responded
to a shooting at Circle K located at 2840 Airline Drive. Upon arrival, officers
located a deceased B/M, later identified as Dandre Dunn of Marshall, TX. During
the investigation it was determined that Dunn was in the process of an armed
robbery when the clerk produced a firearm and fired several shots, striking Dunn
multiple times. Dunn was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Center where he was
pronounced deceased.
At this time the investigation is still ongoing