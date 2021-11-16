Home News-Free Armed Robbery

Armed Robbery

By
BPT Staff
-
6
0

On November 14, 2021 at approximately 0300 hours, Bossier City Police responded
to a shooting at Circle K located at 2840 Airline Drive. Upon arrival, officers
located a deceased B/M, later identified as Dandre Dunn of Marshall, TX. During
the investigation it was determined that Dunn was in the process of an armed
robbery when the clerk produced a firearm and fired several shots, striking Dunn
multiple times. Dunn was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Center where he was
pronounced deceased.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing

Previous articleLouisiana, Georgia sue Biden administration over health care worker vaccination mandate
Next articleGov. Edwards Announces $1.5 Million Federal Grant to Address Human Trafficking in Louisiana
BPT Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR