Army Air Rescue Experience Heads to Shreveport Schools

The U.S. Army is bringing a semi-truck that houses its virtual reality (VR) Air

Rescue Experience (AS-11)—game and simulation— to schools in local and surrounding areas, from Oct. 30 to

Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Outfitted with advanced Oculus headsets and more, the Army’s VR Air Rescue Experience is a chance for

students to understand vast careers in U.S. Army Aviation and Aerial Defense .



“The AS-11 is one of our more interactive experiences because it showcases a side of the Army people forget

and that is our Aviation and Aerial Defense components,” said Capt. Edwin Medina, Shreveport Recruiting

Company Commander. “As an active-duty Soldier, Army Aviation and Aerial Defense is always thrilling to see

in action and has serious benefits because of it.”



Activities onboard the AS-11 include a VR simulation of an actual, close-to-reality air rescue mission while

sitting in an interactive-chair and donned Oculus headsets—combining for a real-life experience of the Army’s

Aviation and Aerial Defense community.



The following schools are currently scheduled for visits:

Oct. 30 – Northwood High School

5939 Old Mooringsport Rd, Shreveport, LA

Oct. 31 – Benton High School

449 Fairburn Ave, Benton, LA

Nov. 01 – Bossier Parish Community College

6220 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA

Nov. 02 – Minden High School

400 S College St, Minden, LA

Nov. 03 – Bossier High School

777 Bearkat Dr, Bossier City, LA, 2:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Nov. 06 – Woodlawn Leadership Academy

7340 Wyngate Blvd, Shreveport, LA

Nov. 07 – Huntington High School

6801 Rasberry Ln, Shreveport, LA

Nov. 08 – Byrd High School

201 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA

Nov. 09 – Grambling University

403 Main St, Grambling, LA

Nov. 10 – West Monroe High School

201 Riggs St, West Monroe, LA



“These trailers are great for school events because it allows the students to ask us any questions they have about

the Army, and we get the chance to discuss the opportunities, benefits, 150 different career paths and bonuses

available during Army service. It is a welcoming environment for students and teachers to learn about their

Army,” said Medina.