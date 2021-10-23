Arrest has been made in a shooting that took place early this morning

Arrest has been made in a shooting that took place early this...

In the early morning hours of 10/23/21 the Bossier City Police Patrol Division responded to a shots fired call in the 2400 block of Barbara St. Officers discovered that a residence and two vehicles had been struck by gunfire. The incident was believed to be domestic in nature.

Evidence at the scene led to the arrest of Marcos Delaluz for two counts Aggravated Criminal Property Damage, Assault by Drive By Shooting and Illegal Use of Weapons.

Delaluz was located in Shreveport and arrested as a Fugitive. He was transferred to the BCPD Jail a few hours later. No one was injured in the incident.