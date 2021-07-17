Arrest made for local contractor wanted for fraud

UPDATE

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have made an arrest in the case against a local contractor wanted for contractor fraud and misapplication of payments.



Friday afternoon detectives say Steven Cantu was arrested on five warrants: three counts of Contractor Fraud and two counts of Misapplication of Payments.



Cantu was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is set at $235,000.



If you feel you are a victim of this crime from this company, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.