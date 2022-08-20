Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on

the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead.



Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of

Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport.



Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police Department were

dispatched to a one vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of I-20 on the downhill

side of the Red River overpass. Officers found Chase Brownfield, 29, alone in the

driver’s seat of a black 2006 Jeep Liberty suffering from a life-threatening gunshot

wound to the head. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Medical Center

where he was later pronounced deceased.



Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation

and quickly determined that Brownfield had recently been involved in a domestic

dispute that may have led to the shooting. Detectives believe that Brownfield was

shot from another westbound vehicle on I-20.



Albert Jo Lopez was booked into the Bossier City jail and charged with one

count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Illegal Use of Weapons. Lopez

remains held on a total bond of $515,000.00.

This incident is still under investigation. BCPD detectives are asking anyone

with information regarding this incident to call the Bossier City Police Department at

(318) 741-8611 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Persons can remain

anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling or going online at

www.p3tips.com.