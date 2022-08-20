Arrest Made Yesterday’s Shooting Death on I-20

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit made an arrest on
the shooting on Interstate 20 that left a local man dead.
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the shooting death of
Chase Brownfield, of Shreveport.
Early Thursday morning, officers with the Shreveport Police Department were
dispatched to a one vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of I-20 on the downhill
side of the Red River overpass. Officers found Chase Brownfield, 29, alone in the
driver’s seat of a black 2006 Jeep Liberty suffering from a life-threatening gunshot
wound to the head. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Medical Center
where he was later pronounced deceased.
Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation
and quickly determined that Brownfield had recently been involved in a domestic
dispute that may have led to the shooting. Detectives believe that Brownfield was
shot from another westbound vehicle on I-20.
Albert Jo Lopez was booked into the Bossier City jail and charged with one
count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Illegal Use of Weapons. Lopez
remains held on a total bond of $515,000.00.
This incident is still under investigation. BCPD detectives are asking anyone
with information regarding this incident to call the Bossier City Police Department at
(318) 741-8611 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Persons can remain
anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling or going online at
www.p3tips.com.