Arrest of Paul Jacob Norman II of the 5200 block of John Wilson in Bossier City

Norman was arrested on 07/27/2022 for Possession of Schedule II, methamphetamines, which were

found pursuant to a search warrant at his home during the investigation of at least three recent and separate

sexual assault investigations on three different women. He was additionally charged on 07/29/2022 with one

count of First Degree Rape and one count of Attempted First Degree Rape. His bond is currently set at

$800,000.00. Norman is also a registered sex offender for a prior conviction of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

in 2015. If anyone has been a sexual assault victim of Norman or anyone else, they are urged to contact the

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office at 318-965-3418. There are many services offered throughout the

Shreveport/Bossier area to aid survivors of sexual assault that do not know where to turn. #WeBelieveYou