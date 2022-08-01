Home News-Free Arrest of Paul Jacob Norman II of the 5200 block of John...

Arrest of Paul Jacob Norman II of the 5200 block of John Wilson in Bossier City

BPT Staff
Paul Jacob Norman II

Norman was arrested on 07/27/2022 for Possession of Schedule II, methamphetamines, which were
found pursuant to a search warrant at his home during the investigation of at least three recent and separate
sexual assault investigations on three different women. He was additionally charged on 07/29/2022 with one
count of First Degree Rape and one count of Attempted First Degree Rape. His bond is currently set at
$800,000.00. Norman is also a registered sex offender for a prior conviction of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
in 2015. If anyone has been a sexual assault victim of Norman or anyone else, they are urged to contact the
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office at 318-965-3418. There are many services offered throughout the
Shreveport/Bossier area to aid survivors of sexual assault that do not know where to turn. #WeBelieveYou

BPT Staff

