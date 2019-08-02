Arrests made in boat launch money theft

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested four teenagers who broke into a boat launch pay box and stole cash early Tuesday morning and then attempted to break into another money box at another boat launch at Cypress Black Bayou.

Detectives are quick to note their appreciation for the tips they received in this case, which aided in the identity and arrest of these four suspects.

All four suspects were charged with Theft, Attempted Theft and Simple Criminal Property Damage.

Maxxmillion O’Quinn

Two arrested Wednesday (July 31) were:

Maxxmillion O’Quinn, 18, of the 1500 block of Highway 162 in Benton.

17-Year-Old Male. He was transported to WARE Detention Center in Coushatta.

Two others arrested Thursday (Aug. 1) were:

Neil McCarl

Neil McCarl, 19, of the 100 block of Fox Chase Drive in Haughton. He was additionally charged with Failure to Appear on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Mischief, and Trespassing.

Another 17-Year-Old Male. He was transported to WARE Detention Center in Coushatta.

“Tips from the public helped solve this case,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “When the Bossier Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in identifying suspects or for additional information on criminal cases, we are hopeful for answers. In this case, we got them. A big ‘thank you’ to our concerned residents who helped identify these suspects. We appreciate you.”

Bossier Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation.