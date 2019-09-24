Arrests of two teens solves multiple car burglaries

Bossier City Police Property Crimes detectives arrested two teenagers and recovered two stolen firearms in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Bossier City.

Over the last week, detectives arrested the teens, ages 16 and 17, for burglarizing 17 vehicles. They are charged with multiple counts of simple burglary (of vehicles) and theft of firearms.

Detectives investigating the crimes in the neighborhoods of Savannah Place, Shady Grove, Golden Meadows, and North Gate received several on-line tips and surveillance video from residents that aided in identifying the teens as suspects.

In most vehicle burglaries, thieves look for an easy opportunity and simply go around lifting door handles to find an unlocked vehicle. If a vehicle is locked they’ll most likely move on. If it’s not locked they rummage through the vehicle looking for anything of value to take.

While there’s no 100% fool-proof way to prevent all vehicle burglaries or auto thefts, you hold the key to make yourself less likely to become a victim by following these simple tips: