ART Parkway Crash

Members of the Bossier City Police Department’s Crash Investigation Team responded to a major

accident on the ART Parkway at the intersection of Walker Place. A full size pickup truck was

traveling South on the Parkway and crossed over into the North bound lane. This vehicle then struck

another full size pickup truck that was traveling Northbound on the parkway. The Southbound truck

rolled several times before coming to rest. The driver of this vehicle was pronounced deceased on

scene. The deceased is a white male 23 years of age. The driver of the Northbound was not injured in

the crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash. Identification of the

deceased is withheld pending notification of his family. This incident is currently under investigation

by the Crash Investigation Team.