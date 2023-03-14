ART, WINE AND WHEELS TO RETURN TO RIDGELAND MAY 5 – 7, 2023

Three of Ridgeland’s signature events return for Art, Wine and Wheels weekend set for May 5-7, 2023. The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival, The MIND Center Santé South Food & Wine Festival, and the Natchez Trace Century Ride bring locals and visitors together for a celebration of Ridgeland’s live music, outdoor, and dining offerings.

The weekend begins and ends at Renaissance at Colony Park, where Visit Ridgeland will host a Kickoff Party on Friday, May 5. The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival first opens its booths from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Registrants of the Natchez Trace Century Ride are invited to attend a VIP Social from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. where they can enter to win giveaways including art vouchers and a new bike from local outfitter Bicycle Revolution. The evening concludes with a kickoff concert from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public.

The Natchez Trace Century Ride rolls at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 from Old Trace Park in Ridgeland. Mississippi’s premier cycling event welcomes riders off all ages and availabilities, offering distances from 8, 25, 50, 62 and 100 miles with mild to moderate elevation along the scenic Natchez Trace Parkway. This event is hosted by Ridgeland Recreation & Parks whose team provides themed “energizer” stops every 10-15 miles. Registration for the ride is open at bikesignup.com and includes complimentary entrance into the Friday evening VIP Social.

The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival continues Saturday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Todd Perkins has been announced as the featured artist for the annual event, a juried art festival that includes fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, wood, and more by some of America’s most talented artists. The festival footprint features live music performances, food trucks, a Kids Corner and Artist in Action demonstration. The festival site is pet friendly.

Mississippi’s largest wine and food event, The MIND Center Santé South Food & Wine Festival, returns the evening of Saturday, May 6. This culinary showcase for a great cause benefits Alzheimer’s disease research and clinical care. A culinary showcase for a great cause, this fundraising event will feature more vendors than ever where you can sample wines from around the world paired with food from the state’s top restaurants. Tickets are available for purchase at santesouth.org.

For more information on Art, Wine and Wheels weekend, visit www.artwineandwheels.com.