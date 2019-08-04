Arthur “Art” Fisher

Bossier City, LA – A Celebration of Life service for Arthur Fisher, 83, will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.

Art was born on June 13, 1936 in Springport, Michigan. He attended East Jackson High School and went on to serve 8 years in the U.S. Navy. Art later worked on the railroad in Michigan and retired on the railroad in Alaska.

He met the love of his life, Jeanie, in 1990 while taking line dancing classes. They packed up and drove the Alcan Highway in the late 90’s and moved to Bossier City, LA. They spent 29 years together until her passing on January 31, 2019.

After Jeanie’s passing, Art acquired a church family when he began attending Bellaire Baptist Church. He was devoted to his faith and was baptized on Easter Sunday. Art was a gracious and kind person; he will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Art was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn Jean Stanley; his adopted daughter, Lisa Michele Fisher; his sisters, Hazel, Elsie, and Florence; his brothers, Henry, Richard, Donald, and Virgil; his mother, Zella Melvina Nelson; and his father, Fay Clair.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Eleanor; his brothers, Larry and Philip; his step-daughters, Cindy Hayner and Karen Hotz; his grandchildren, William, Kaitlyn, Kacey, and Korey; his nephew, Shannon Fisher; and his nieces, Julie Burroughs and Amy Phelps.