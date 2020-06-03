Arthur “Loyd” Patton was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday May 29, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. After several months of declining health, Loyd died peacefully in his home with his beloved wife Liz and their children by his side. Loyd was 79 and born in Sallisaw, Ok. Loyd and Liz had just celebrated 48 years of marriage 9 days earlier. They were married In Marshall Texas on May 20, 1972.



Loyd was a loving daddy, papaw, son, brother, uncle and friend. He retired from his position as Superintendent of the Caddo Levee Board in 1992. He was proud to have served in the United States Army 1963-69, he loved his country. He belonged to the Fair Park lodge and was a 32nd degree mason, he and his twin brother were the first twins in Louisiana to join. He also was a member of the Elkaruba Shriners.



Loyd was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Mary Patton and by his brothers Charles and twin Henry Floyd Patton and many nieces and nephew. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife Elizabeth Ann Hall Patton of 48 years; children Susan Hicks (Mike), Ellen Perdue, Arthur Loyd Patton Jr, Daryl Patton (Carol), Stacie Lucas (Billy) and Rhonda McDaniel (Chet); grandchildren Samantha, Stephanie, Jessica, Brittany, Skylar, Aaron, Emily, Logan, Leah, Madison and Matthew and multiple great-grand grandchildren. Who he loved so much!



The funeral service will be at Boones Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111, on Thursday June 4, 2020 A visitation before the service will begin at 10am -12:00 after that time close family will have ceremony. Only a limited amount of people are able to be inside the ceremony. We ask you all to come to viewing, he would have loved a huge gathering. The family will be there to welcome friends and relatives. There will be a celebration of life reception after the funeral for those who would like to come.





“A father’s love is forever imprinted on his child’s heart.”



“Therefore, you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.” John 16:22.

