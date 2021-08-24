Arthur Ray Teague Extension

Construction will soon begin on an extension of the Arthur Ray Teague multi-use trail, a project that will take the trail from its current terminus at the Red River Wildlife Refuge south to Parkway High School.



Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus told parish police jury members that David Jones, the jury’s appointed representative on the Red River Waterway Commission board of directors, reported the project is scheduled to begin Sept. 1.



Funding for the more than $1.3 million southern extension will come from the Red River Waterway Commission. Included in the construction project is approximately 2.4 miles of trails.



“Our representative also said the Arthur Ray Teague trail has had 283,000 visits to date this year,” Altimus said. “That’s a lot of people using the facilities.”