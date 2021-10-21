Arthur Roger Cyr, Jr. (Roger)

A Celebration of Life Service for Arthur Roger Cyr, Jr., 65, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 3200 Airline Dr. Bossier City, LA 71111.



Roger passed away at 10:15 p.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Ozarks Medical Center, in West Plains, MO. He was born August 8, 1956, in Biloxi, Mississippi, to Arthur Roger Cyr, Sr. and Celeste Cowan Cyr. On April 18, 1981, he was married in Evergreen, Louisiana, to Sara Tanner. Roger enjoyed playing golf and loved his family and grandchildren. Roger was a member of First Baptist Church, West Plains, where he often served as a Sunday school teacher.



He is survived by his wife, Sara Cyr, of the family home; two children, Arthur Roger Cyr, III and significant other, Tracy Caroline, Ormond Beach, Florida, and Rachel Libby and husband, Michael, West Plains, Missouri; three grandchildren, Mason, Korie and Rylie Libby; his father, Arthur (Art) Roger Cyr, Sr., one brother, Tony Cyr and wife, Tara, one sister Lynne Young and husband Brian, all of Bossier City, Louisiana; one sister-in-law, Kim Cyr, Benton, Louisiana; several nieces and nephews; and a host of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, that he loved dearly.



His mother Celeste Cyr and one brother, Donald Cyr, preceded him in death.