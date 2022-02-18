Artwalk Returns with a Crockett Street Stroll Featuring Art, Music, Demonstrations & More!

March 4 is going to be a day to remember- it’s the return of the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk! Artwalk is rolling out some big changes in 2022. There is a beautiful new Artwalk graphic by artist Lewis Kalmbach, new downtown Artwalk routes, and a completely new schedule of activities and fun.

“For the past five years, we’ve put on a monthly Artwalk event,” says Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine. “In looking around at other successful artwalks, and in consultation with our artists, vendors and venues, we’ve decided to host seasonal artwalks instead. This allows us to put more time into their planning to create something truly wonderful.”

The dates for 2022 are (all Fridays): March 4, June 3, September 2, and November 4. Artwalks will run from 5-8 pm, with options for after-parties and events that will roll later into Friday evening. In March, the Korner Lounge will be hosting an ‘after Artwalk’ exhibit reception from 8-9:30 pm called TheWireTrust.com by wire sculptor James Marks. In June, the Artwalk will end on the riverfront for a colorful Bakowski Bridge of Lights ‘light up the night’ event.

The Crockett Street Stroll on March 4 will include a long list of artists, demonstrations, live music, food trucks, street dance, and exhibit openings. Venues participating in the March Artwalk include:

Minicine?- 846 Texas Avenue

Central ARTstation-801 Crockett Street

Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center- 717 Crockett Street

The Southern Belle Apartments- 627 Crockett Street

Shreve Towne Barber Shop- 514 & 512 Crockett Street

The Lot- 400 Crockett Street

Big Sun Studios- 619 Edwards Street

Cotton St. Farms- 406 Cotton Street

Lee Hardware Gallery- 719 Edwards Street

The Agora Borealis – 421 Lake Street

Sanctuary Glass Studio- 421 Lake Street

Korner Lounge- 800 Louisiana Avenue (21 and over, please)

Locations will feature such things as herbalist and glass blowing demonstrations, an opportunity to street dance and silly walk, poetry & book readings, live music, the opening of the Opposites Abstract: the lens of Neil Johnson at Big Sun Studios, a look inside a hydroponic urban farm, food trucks and beverages (including adult beverages and Special Reserve Coffee Roasters coffee), selfie stations, a history talk, your opportunity to Sketch the City with architect Mischa Farrell, and a chance to win art!

To see events and schedules at each location, go to: downtownshreveport.com/artwalk.