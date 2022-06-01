Artwalk Returns with Multiple Exhibits, a First Shopping Experience & a Bridge That Glows!

The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk, Friday, June 3 from 5-8 pm is free to attend, open to the public, and this month, ten times the fun! Listen to street musicians and dance along with downtown’s street dance troupe; tour the Fields exhibit at Minicine?, the Caddo Magnet High School Talented Art Program (TAP) exhibit at the Lofts at 624, and the Hoover Watercolor Society exhibit at Bailey Gallery.

Shop the art of 26 area artists, and get a first look at Refine Design at 616 Texas St., downtown’s newest retail space. Learn more about the history of downtown in our History in Five talk and try your hand at sketching with architect Mischa Farrell as she invites you to Sketch the City, both happening at Cookie B’s Smoothies & More, 431 Texas St.

Having fun yet? We know you will be, but don’t leave until making your way to RiverView Park on the Shreveport riverfront for the very first GloFEST, an event that combines music, color and the beautiful Bakowski Bridge of Lights. If you’re still looking for entertainment after the last glo, make your way to Korner Lounge for the reception and opening for artist Taffie Garsee’s latest works.

Artwalk is easy to enjoy. Show up at one of the Artwalk locations and make your way to others. Listen to street music and watch some amazing street dance. Shop for art and other home goods. Grab a bite to eat at Pop N’ Pizza or delicious energy drinks, smoothies or coffee drinks at Cookie B’s. All locations are free to enter, and all except Korner Lounge are open to all ages.

Where should you start? Wherever you like, but we suggest this route:

Minicine?- 846 Texas Ave.

Setting the Standard Barbering Academy- 711 Texas St.

Lofts at 624- 624 Texas St.

Appli-K’s Embroidery and More- 624 Texas St.

Refine Design- 616 Texas St.

Pop N’ Pizza- 500 Texas St.

Cookie B’s Smoothies & More- 431 Texas St.

Bailey Gallery- 214 Texas St.

GloFest- Shreveport Riverfront

Korner Lounge- 800 Louisiana Ave.

All on street parking is free after 5 pm and the surface lots at the head of Texas Street at Common will be open to all. Parking along Commerce Street, across from Sci-Port, and in the casino parking garages are free and convenient for GloFest.

For more information about the artists who will be at Artwalk, go to: www.downtownshreveport.com/artwalk

To see the digital Artwalk map, go to: https://tinyurl.com/DowntownShreveportArwalk