As Delta Variant Spreads Across Louisiana, Residents Encouraged to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine Before the Deadline to Register for the First Shot At A Million Drawing

BATON ROUGE —As the more contagious Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across Louisiana, Friday, July 9 is the perfect day for Louisianans to take the vaccine to protect themselves against COVID-19 while still beating the deadline to register for the first Shot At A Million drawing.

This week the more contagious Delta COVID-19 variant became the dominant strain in the country, making up 52 percent of all cases. In the region that includes Louisiana, 59 percent of all cases are the more contagious Delta variant, which has in turn increased the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the percent positivity of tests.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health remind Louisianans that Friday, July 9, is the last day to get their first vaccine and register if they want to be included in the first Shot At A Million drawing.

The good news is that, in addition to making Louisianans eligible for $2.3 million in prizes, the COVID-19 vaccines are effective against COVID-19 and the variants circulating in Louisiana. To date, more than 46 percent of eligible Louisianans have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

“We saw a bump in vaccinations when we announced Shot At A Million. This is good news – we are now in the most challenging phase of the vaccine rollout to date, and this is now a game of inches. But we do need more residents to go sleeves up to protect themselves and their loved ones against this more contagious variant,” Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, said. “Already more than 1.8 million Louisianans have taken their first dose of the COVID vaccine, which is safe, effective and widely available at locations across Louisiana at no cost to the public.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards reminds members of the public that the first of the state’s Shot At A Million winners will be named next week and the deadline to register for this first drawing is July 9, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Through Shot At A Million, Louisiana will reward 14 winners with $2.3 million in cash and prizes, including nine $100,000 scholarships, four $100,000 prizes and one $1 million grand prize. Since Shot At A Million was announced on June 17, there have been 603,858 online submissions for prizes.

The first drawing will choose two winners: one adult who will win $100,000 and one 12- to 17-year-old who will win a $100,000 scholarship. Everyone who enters but does not win in the first week is automatically entered in the next week’s drawings. As of Thursday, July 8 at noon, 603,858 people had entered at ShotAtAMillion.com.

“It’s encouraging to see more people joining the more than 1.8 million Louisianans who have already taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads in Louisiana and across the country. We cannot afford to ignore this more dangerous variant. Regardless of if you do it because of the concern about the Delta variant or because you want to win a million dollars, now is an excellent time to roll up your sleeves and take the COVID-19 shot,” Gov. Edwards said. “The Shot At A Million giveaway is a fun way to celebrate and reward people who have taken the vaccine, which has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19. Vaccinated people are far less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, let alone to die from it. You have until tomorrow night to get in on the first Shot At A Million giveaway. Don’t throw away your shot to be protected against COVID – and to win a million dollars.”

HOW TO REGISTER FOR SHOT AT A MILLION:

Visit ShotAtAMillion.com when you have taken your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and complete the online registration form.

Residents who do not have access to the internet or who have questions can call the toll-free hotline at 877-356-1511 to register.

Click here to watch a recap video on the Shot At A Million announcement.

WHO CAN REGISTER FOR SHOT AT A MILLION:

Louisiana residents who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of four $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they were vaccinated.

HOW TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE IN LOUISIANA:

The three FDA-authorized COVID vaccines are very easy to find in Louisiana. People can call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The vaccine hotline can answer vaccine questions, schedule appointments, help people find a vaccine provider or community event near them, and connect people to medical professionals.

The federal government also runs Vaccines.gov, which helps people locate vaccination locations near them.

People can also text their ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish, to get the contact information of three locations near them with available vaccines.

ABOUT SHOT AT A MILLION:

Louisiana will have four weekly drawings for one $100,000 scholarship and one $100,000 cash prize. The final grand prize drawing on August 6, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

Schedule of drawings:

Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 6 Grand Prize Drawing



Winners will be announced two days after the drawing to allow time to confirm vaccination status. The Grand Prize winners will be announced on August 13, 2021. For more information, visit ShotAtAMillion.com.