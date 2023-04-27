ASA archery event

Shooters arrived early for practice rounds and vendors put the finishing touches on

displays for Thursday’s first day of the McKenzie Archery Shooters Association

(ASA) Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am 2023 Tour event.



Last year’s first edition of the competition saw a turnout of more than 1,650

shooters, family and vendors and officials believe this year’s tournament could be

even bigger. The ASA is scheduled for a 10-year run at the Camp Minden site, and

economic impact is forecast to be $25 million over that period.



Activities will run through Sunday, April 30.