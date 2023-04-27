Home News-Free ASA archery event

ASA archery event

By
BPT Staff
-

Shooters arrived early for practice rounds and vendors put the finishing touches on
displays for Thursday’s first day of the McKenzie Archery Shooters Association
(ASA) Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am 2023 Tour event.

Last year’s first edition of the competition saw a turnout of more than 1,650
shooters, family and vendors and officials believe this year’s tournament could be
even bigger. The ASA is scheduled for a 10-year run at the Camp Minden site, and
economic impact is forecast to be $25 million over that period.

Activities will run through Sunday, April 30.

Previous articleGOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF NORTH LOUISIANA
AWARDED GRANT TO SUPPORT THE DEPARTMENT
OF LABOR’S GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES PROGRAM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR