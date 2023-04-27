ASA archery event

Shooters arrived early for practice rounds and vendors put the finishing touches on
displays for Thursday’s first day of the McKenzie Archery Shooters Association
(ASA) Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am 2023 Tour event.
Last year’s first edition of the competition saw a turnout of more than 1,650
shooters, family and vendors and officials believe this year’s tournament could be
even bigger. The ASA is scheduled for a 10-year run at the Camp Minden site, and
economic impact is forecast to be $25 million over that period.
Activities will run through Sunday, April 30.