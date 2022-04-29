ASA tour event results

Results are in and figures show the inaugural McKenzie Archery Shooters

Association (ASA) Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am Tour held at Camp Minden April 21-24

was a success.



According to the ASA report, 1,655 participants, sponsors and staff from 41 states,

plus Canada and Australia, attended the tour event. Included among the

participants were 153 in the 14 and under division.



“We want to thank everyone involved for making our first year’s event a success.

There is always a learning curve in the first year, but you all are way ahead of

most,” Michael Tyrell, President of ASA Archery said in his report. “Thanks again

and we are looking forward to our return April 27-30, 2023 to once again enjoy

your incredible hospitality.”



This year’s competition kicked off what will be a 10-year run for the ASA at Camp

Minden. Area officials predict the event will generate around $25 million in

economic impact over that period.



Infrastructure improvements at the site were completed by the Louisiana National

Guard, Caddo Parish Commission, Bossier Parish Police Jury and Webster Parish

Police Jury. A large parking lot/tournament village area will also be used by the

Louisiana National Guard as a staging area during emergency response events.



Serving as tour event hosts were the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and

the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission, in partnership with the

Louisiana Office of Tourism and City of Bossier City.