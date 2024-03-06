Ashish Sonig, MD, Establishes Willis Knighton Neurovascular Neurosurgery

Ashish Sonig, MD, FAANS, has joined Willis Knighton Physician Network and established Willis Knighton Neurovascular Neurosurgery. Dr. Sonig, the region’s first dual vascular trained neurosurgeon and a fellowship trained skull base neurosurgeon, treats complex cerebrovascular disease and many brain and spinal cord conditions. He serves as director of the new Willis Knighton Neurovascular Institute and as co-medical director of Willis Knighton Stroke Centers.



Dr. Sonig completed a neurosurgical residency at University of Buffalo in New York, leading to his board certification in neurosurgery from American Board of Neurological Surgery. During his residency, he won a grant award for research from Brain Aneurysm Foundation, along with the prestigious Galbraith Award from the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. His first fellowship in skull base neurosurgery took place at LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport School of Medicine. He returned to University of Buffalo for a CAST accredited endovascular fellowship. The Buffalo fellowship is considered the birthplace of neuroendovascular surgery and is regarded as one of the world’s best. It trains the highest volume of neurosurgeons in this specialty.



Dr. Sonig is published in more than 200 peer reviewed papers, book chapters, abstracts and oral presentations. He is peer reviewer for reputable neurosurgical journals and is invited to speak at national and international conferences. Keeping up with medical advances that benefit patient outcomes is important to him.



Willis Knighton Health Neurovascular Neurosurgery is located on the campus of Willis Knighton North in the Heart & Vascular Institute, 2727 Hearne Ave., Suite 320. Dr. Sonig accepts new patients and most insurance plans.