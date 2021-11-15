Ashley McHugh White, MD, Joins Pediatric Healthcare Associates

Ashley McHugh White, MD, has joined Pediatric Healthcare Associates and the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. A Shreveport native, Dr. White earned her medical degree at LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport, completing residency and internship in pediatrics there as well. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a chemistry minor, graduating summa cum lade from Centenary College. She is a graduate of Caddo Magnet High School.



Dr. White offers the full range of care for children from birth and looks forward to working with her patients as they grow. “We help with development as they get older, into school age and adolescents, to help them with the struggles that most adolescents have,” she says. She has a particular interest in helping children with learning disabilities, saying, “I’d really like to empower them to be the best they can be, having high self-esteem and confidence. I want to empower the parents, as well.”



Pediatric Healthcare Associates, which includes Lynne F. Holladay, MD, and Charlotte A Brown, MD, is located at WK Pierremont Health Center’s Pediatric Pavilion, 1717 E. Bert Kouns.



Dr. White and her partners welcome new patients and most insurance plans.