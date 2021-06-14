ASPIRE YOGA CENTER TO HOST FIRST-EVER YOGA TEACHER TRAINING

Heather Delia, owner and teacher at Aspire Yoga Center and founder of Aspire Yoga School, is leading a 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training (YTT) program in Bossier City this fall. Aspire Yoga School is a registered yoga school and the program is recognized and approved by the Yoga Alliance, the industry and standard in yoga certification.

This 200-hour yoga teacher training is a 15-week course that begins September 10, 2021 and ends December 19, 2021. The in-person training will consist of 9 weekends taught by Delia at Aspire Yoga Center in Bossier City located at 3709 Benton, Rd. The program is a hybrid course with nearly 40 of the 200 hours taught online. David Keil, a world-renowned anatomy and physiology teacher and author of The Functional Anatomy of Yoga, will teach 20 of the online hours. Successful completion of the program results in the opportunity to register with the Yoga Alliance as a certified Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT), an RYT-200 teacher.

“We believe yoga has the power to change the world and have been working hard to give our community this incredible opportunity,” said Delia. “Aspire Yoga School is 100% committed to offering a well-rounded yoga education for each participant that is accessible, fun and professional. Participants will dive deep into their personal yoga practice while honing dynamic teaching skills to help lead others through inspiring yoga classes.”

Both Delia and Keil have been devoted yoga practitioners for more than 20 years respectively. They are knowledgeable and committed to offering a comprehensive program in a supportive environment. They hold the highest levels of yoga teaching credentials: Experienced-Registered Yoga Teacher with having taught more than 2,000 hours (E-RYT 500 and E-RYT 200) and Yoga Alliance Continued Education Provider (YACEP).

Acceptance into the program is done by online registration only at aspireyogacenter.com/ytt. Those who register by July 15, 2021 will receive an early-bird discount of $250 off the standard tuition price.