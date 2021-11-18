Assistant District Attorney Allie Aiello Stahl formally announces run for 26th Judicial District Court seat

Bossier and Webster Parish Assistant District Attorney Allie Aiello Stahl announced her intention to run for an open seat on the 26th Judicial District Court bench during a formal campaign launch event held on Tuesday, November 16th at 2Johns Steak & Seafood in Bossier City.

“I proudly and humbly stand before you today, to announce my candidacy to be your next district court judge in Bossier and Webster Parish,” Stahl said.

“As your next district court judge, my judicial philosophy will be based upon the rule of law. The role of a judge is to consider the relevant facts and apply the laws that are written by the legislature. I firmly believe that a judge should not be an advocate for any policy, party platform, or political point of view,” she added.

The open seat was created by the resignation of Judge Charles Jacobs, who resigned last July to become the city attorney for the City of Bossier City.

Voters will go to the polls to vote for the next 26th Judicial District Court Judge on March 26, 2022.